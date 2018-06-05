InventHelp Inventor Develops 'Black Box' for Automobiles (OCM-1222)

He developed the AUTO "BLACK BOX" to provide evidence of what the vehicle was doing in the moments leading up to a collision. The system eliminates the need to rely on witness testimony and hearsay alone in determining fault. It is designed to assist with legal and insurance claims. The unit also helps determine if mechanical flaws played a part. The invention features automatic operation that engages instantly when triggered. Additionally, the system is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

