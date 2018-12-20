InventHelp Inventor Develops Camera Accessory for Laptop Computers (SFO-584)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite all the capabilities and convenience of laptop computers, they still do not have the capability to take photographs. Fortunately, an inventor from San Jose, Calif., has conceived of an easy way to add that function.

He developed patent pending BAK-CAM to provide a means of taking photographs directly from a laptop computer without having to rotate the laptop for forward and rear video capture. Therefore, it eliminates the need for a second wired or wireless web cam for photographs. Besides saving time and effort, it is convenient, versatile, effective and affordably priced. This innovative laptop accessory is also easy to operate without additional changes to software or peripheral devices. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I was wondering why there wasn't a way to take pictures from a laptop computer like you can from tablets and cell phones and thought this might be the answer," he said.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-584, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

