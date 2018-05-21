An inventor from West Palm Beach, Fla., has invented BABY ALERT, a safety device that could prevent injuries and deaths to babies and young children left unattended in motor vehicles. "I invented this device to save lives," said the inventor. BABY ALERT helps to prevent tragic heat-related injuries or deaths.



This invention provides busy parents with peace of mind that they will not accidentally leave their child unattended in a vehicle. It would also benefit grandparents and other child care providers.



The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-FLA-2820, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-car-alert-for-unattended-children-fla-2820-300651150.html

SOURCE InventHelp

