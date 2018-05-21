InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Alert for Unattended Children (FLA-2820)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The frequency of news stories revolving around children becoming injured or dying after being left in an unattended vehicle is tragically high. These heartbreaking stories often occur when a busy parent makes an oversight, and unfortunately results in a mistake that cannot be undone.
An inventor from West Palm Beach, Fla., has invented BABY ALERT, a safety device that could prevent injuries and deaths to babies and young children left unattended in motor vehicles. "I invented this device to save lives," said the inventor. BABY ALERT helps to prevent tragic heat-related injuries or deaths.
This invention provides busy parents with peace of mind that they will not accidentally leave their child unattended in a vehicle. It would also benefit grandparents and other child care providers.
