InventHelp Inventor Develops CARRY ON (DPH-280)

The CARRY ON provides a convenient way to walk or control a dog. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional pet collars and leashes. As a result, it ensures that a pet leash is always available if needed. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the CARRY ON is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to carry a pet leash while your dog roams and plays. It also can be easily used to secure the pet to stationary objects (i.e., tree, pole, etc.)."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

