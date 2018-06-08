InventHelp Inventor Develops Carrying Device for Tools and Supplies (VIG-339)

"As an HVAC contractor, I find it difficult to carry all my supplies and tools while trying to climb a ladder. I have my tools in one hand while I climb a ladder with my other hand. This poses a safety risk and can be uncomfortable," said the inventor. The RIGHT SOLUTION provides a convenient and safe means of carrying tools and materials. It enables work items to be carried with considerably less physical effort and fatigue. It also reduces the risk of fall-related accidents by allowing workers to keep both hands free. This device provides a good level of comfort and is adaptable for use by most individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

