InventHelp Inventor Develops CERESEAL (HUN-522)

The CERESEAL provides an effective way to keep cereal fresh. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cereal packaging. As a result, it eliminates the need to use separate bags or storage containers and it could help to prevent waste. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the CERESEAL is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent stale and soggy cereal."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

