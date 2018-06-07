InventHelp Inventor Develops Child Restraint for Horseback Riding (CCT-4137)

She developed a prototype for ROCK A BYE BABY to afford young children and also those with special needs, an opportunity to ride a horse safely with a parent. As such, it secures the child comfortably in place on the horse in front of the adult and allows the parent to hold onto the child while riding. Thus, it provides riders with a fun physical activity for parents and children to do together that helps strengthen muscles. It is also lightweight, portable and easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal situation inspired her idea. "I enjoy horseback riding and wanted to have my son, who has Down syndrome, ride comfortably with me since it's a great way to strengthen his muscle tone," she said.

