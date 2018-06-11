InventHelp Inventor Develops Child Safety Device for Motor Vehicles (AVZ-1530)

"I have heard too many tragic news stories about innocent children being left unattended in vehicles. I wanted to help prevent this from happening," said the inventor. The CHILD SAFETY FLAG safeguards a baby or young child from being left behind in the back seat of a vehicle. It reminds the driver of a child's presence in the vehicle. This will ensure children remain safe and not inadvertently abandoned for long periods of time. This accessory will help to prevent tragic heat-related injuries or deaths. Its simple yet effective design will provide peace of mind to busy parents.

It can also help law enforcement when there is a wreck. It will let them know whether or not a child was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck so that they do not have to look for a child if the flag is in the locked-down position. There are other applications for this flag. It can be different colors, including yellow for pets and green for the elderly.

