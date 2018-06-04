The inventor was inspired by reports of such incidents on the news, "I was tired of seeing stories on the news of babies dying because they were left in the car; I thought that with today's technology, there should be a way to prevent this." The invention increases safety for babies and young children, thus providing peace of mind to busy parents and caregivers. It also provides location to law enforcement in case of carjacking. It provides an alert if a child is left on a bus. It also provides an alert for disabled children not able to get out on their own.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3035, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-child-safety-reminder-mtn-3035-300658529.html

SOURCE InventHelp

