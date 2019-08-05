InventHelp Inventor Develops Clean Cooler Water (AVZ-1823)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My grandson complained about stuff floating around in his cooler water," said an inventor from Sanger, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to filter the water for drinking, cooking, washing and other needs."

He developed the COOLER FILTER to purify the water in a cooler to eliminate particles and other debris. This would allow the water to be used for drinking, cooking and washing. This efficient and easy to use invention would employ a natural filtration method.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1823, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

