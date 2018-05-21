She created a prototype for the PADDED NYLON LINER SOCK to cushion sensitive areas of the feet. The liner sock allows high-heeled shoes to be worn more comfortably. The design alleviates stress and strain on the back of the foot and bone area around the toes. It can be worn with a variety of footwear. This offers added peace of mind.



The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1231, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-comforting-liner-sock-occ-1231-300651076.html

SOURCE InventHelp

