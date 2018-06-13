InventHelp Inventor Develops Comforting Window Shade (MTN-2896)

"Putting an overly tired and fussy child to bed can be a frustrating task for both parents and children. My invention will ease this process, making it a more peaceful experience," said the inventor. The NAP TIME SHADE offers a soothing and relaxing environment for the child. This may help a child to fall asleep quickly and peacefully. It may also help to ease a child's separation anxiety at bedtime and/or when taking a nap. The shade is available in a multitude of sizes, colors and aesthetically-pleasing designs to match any décor.

