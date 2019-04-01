InventHelp Inventor Develops Container for the Disposal of Wet Wipes (ALL-1825)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our family does not use wipes in our bathroom any more due to issues with clogging pipes," said an inventor from Holly Springs, Ga. "For this reason, I developed a convenient disposal container for such wipes so that they do not clog the plumbing."

She developed THE SWIPER to offer a convenient place to dispose of flushable and non-flushable bathroom wipes. The unit keeps wipes from ending up in the toilet. This helps to avoid clogged pipes, which saves the user from having to hire a plumber to unclog pipes. The design prevents odors from escaping. Additionally, it is producible in versions for use in any bathroom. It also is usable for the safe, odor-free disposal of adult diapers.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

