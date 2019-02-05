InventHelp Inventor Develops Control System for Oxygen Concentrators (PIT-881)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in lung transplant, and many patients report frustration with varying their oxygen liter flow depending on their activity level," said an inventor from South Park, Pa. "I came up with this idea as a quicker, more convenient way to control the flow rate."

He developed the REMOTE CONTROLLED STAND ALONE OXYGEN CONCENTRATOR REGULATOR to offer an efficient way to adjust the flow rate of an oxygen concentrator. The system allows adjustments to be made quickly and easily. This eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention helps to lessen the risk of nasal irritation as well as injury. It is thus designed to keep the patient safe. Additionally, the accessory provides the freedom to do more things.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-881, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

