InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Bit Holder (STU-2224)

He developed the BIT BABY as a more efficient alternative to the bit holders currently available on the market. The device holds various types of driver (fastener) bits, as well as drill bits. The accessory ensures that bits remain readily accessible for use whenever they are needed. The design eliminates the problems and shortcomings of other bit holders. It saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-STU-2224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

