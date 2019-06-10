InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Christmas Tree Lights (NJD-1420)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to string lights on a Christmas tree," said an inventor, from Phillipsburg, N.J., "so I invented the CHRISTMAS HALO."

The invention provides a more convenient way to decorate a Christmas tree with lights. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional lights. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features an attractive design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to constantly circle the tree with a bunch of Christmas lights."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

