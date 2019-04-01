InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Personal Vehicle (ALL-1805)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many people cannot afford cars, but they still need to get around," said an inventor from Lawrenceville, Ga. "I came up with this idea so that people would have a fast and easy way to get to work or school, or just cruise around for fun."

He developed the JOOL to provide a fast, efficient and safe way to get around. The invention offers a cheaper option to purchasing an automobile. It is ideal for commuting to work or class. The device is also usable for joy-riding. The unit accommodates all types of terrain. Additionally, it features a tough, durable, weatherproof design.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1805, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

