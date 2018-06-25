An inventor from East Islip, N.Y., has invented JMF CLIP, a clip that holds a long-handled tool in an upright, easily accessed location. "After many years of experience in lawn work, I decided to invent something to make lawn tools more easily accessible," said the inventor. "This device keeps tools in an upright and ready position, eliminating the need to constantly bend over to pick up my tools." JMF CLIP allows a person to easily access long-handled tools, eliminating the need to constantly bend over to pick up tools off the ground.

This invention minimizes physical strain that would be caused by frequent bending or squatting to retrieve tools. it improves the efficiency of lawn work as it makes gardening tools easier to access, making the task of lawn work more enjoyable. Also, it holds garbage liners in place on any garbage can or pop-up when doing yard work.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2587, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-upright-lawn-tool-holder-lgi-2587-300671042.html

SOURCE InventHelp

