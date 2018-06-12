COOL SUITS provide an effective way to keep an individual cool and comfortable. In doing so, they could help to reduce heat-related injuries and problems. As a result, they enhance comfort and safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, COOL SUITS are producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides cooling relief from the heat."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-5889, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cool-suits-htm-5889-300662172.html

