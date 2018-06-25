InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling Apparel Item (MWK-280)

"I have witnessed how hot actors get after wearing their costumes for a short period of time. Others who wear a uniform for work experience the same. I wanted to help these professionals remain cool while working in warm temperatures," said the inventor. The WATER VEST provides enhanced comfort for wearers in extreme heat circumstances by keeping the wearer's body cool and comfortable. It may allow wearers to remain outdoors or engaged in various activities for longer lengths of time. This will reduce an individual's discomfort and irritability due to heat exposure, which may also reduce the incidence of heat-related illnesses.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

