InventHelp Inventor Develops Cosmetic Brush Cleaning System (PIT-684)

"I use a solid soap to wash my make-up brushes and find this to be the most effective way to clean them. I decided to develop a system to market to consumers so they could enjoy the same benefits," said the inventor. The PLUSHER BRUSHER provides individuals with a quick, simple and sanitary way to clean and rinse make-up brushes. Using this system will provide optimum usage of make-up brushes. Keeping make-up brushes clean may prevent premature replacement purchases. This system will save females a considerable amount of time and energy while cleaning brushes. It is compact and lightweight for easy portability, as well as durable and rust-resistant. In addition, it has an aesthetically appealing design.

