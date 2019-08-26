InventHelp Inventor Develops Craft Display for Jewelry and Photos (FED-2071)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a fun way to create a decorative display for jewelry and other items," said an inventor, from Marysville, Wash., "so I invented FIBER ART."

The invention provides a unique craft and a decorative way to display jewelry, photos, notes, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional display accessories. As a result, it could provide added fun and it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a creative activity for you to enjoy in your home."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2071, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

