InventHelp Inventor Develops Customizable Pendant Necklace (ALL-1802)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Roswell, Ga., has developed the I AM NECKLACE, an eye-catching pendant for necklaces designed to boost the wearer's self-esteem and self-confidence. This ornate accessory may garner a great deal of attention and may be of particular appeal to teenagers.

"I was inspired to develop my idea after going through a tough time in my life. I had low confidence in myself. I wanted to help others going through difficult times and boost their self-esteem," said the inventor. The I AM NECKLACE offers an eye-catching and attractive addition to a jewelry box. It allows wearers to display various positive affirmation words. This may provide inspiration to uplift a person's spirit and boost their confidence. This novel and trendy pendant is customizable for a very personalized design.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1802, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

