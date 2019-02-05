InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Cover for Coffins (OCC-1424)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have observed the funerals of veterans of the Armed Forces where there is a flag draped over the casket," said an inventor from Buena Park, Calif. "I thought this was a fitting and moving tribute. I wanted the general population to have something similarly meaningful."

He created a prototype for the FAMILY TRIBUTE to serve as a decorative cover for a coffin. The accessory pays an honorable tribute to the deceased. It also makes for a memorable item for all family members. The invention identifies the person for tribute and is available to the entire family. Additionally, it can be kept as a keepsake after the funeral.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1424, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

