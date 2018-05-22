InventHelp Inventor Develops Device Streamlines Authorized Access to Private Medical Histories (HUN-488)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nurse educator, an inventor from Pearland, Texas, knows the importance of swift and streamlined familiarization with patients' personal medical information, so she came up with a better way of accessing this at a moment's notice.
The patent-pending MhID quickens and eases the reading of encrypted patient medical information. This avoids hassles and downtime, as well as allows for immediate and swift responses and actions. Overall, it streamlines medical care and monitoring.
Compact, versatile and easy to use, the device is ideal for hospitals, doctors' offices, urgent-care centers and paramedics.
The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HUN-488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
