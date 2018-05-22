InventHelp Inventor Develops Device Streamlines Authorized Access to Private Medical Histories (HUN-488)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nurse educator, an inventor from Pearland, Texas, knows the importance of swift and streamlined familiarization with patients' personal medical information, so she came up with a better way of accessing this at a moment's notice.

The patent-pending MhID quickens and eases the reading of encrypted patient medical information. This avoids hassles and downtime, as well as allows for immediate and swift responses and actions. Overall, it streamlines medical care and monitoring.