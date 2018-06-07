She created a prototype for the DEBLEN SUSPENDERS to securely attach a fitted sheet to the bed. The accessory prevents the fitted sheet from shifting during the night. It minimizes the fitted sheet from wrinkling or bunching up. It also stops the sheet from pulling loose from the corners. This allows for a more comfortable night's sleep and helps individuals get more rest. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-keep-a-fitted-sheet-in-place-cba-3280-300658463.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

