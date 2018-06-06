InventHelp Inventor Develops Direct Feeding Breast Pump (HLW-1985)

An inventor from Miami, Fla., has invented MOBILE MOMMY, a special breast pump that allows mothers to feed their infants directly from the breast, without collecting the milk in a bottle. It eliminates the need for sterilized bottles. "On a recent family trip, we kept having to stop while my wife breastfed our newborn, which extended our travel time by a considerable amount," said the inventor. "I felt inspired to invent a device that would not require a mother to take their child out of a car seat to feed them." MOBILE MOMMY allows a baby to drink his or her mother's breast milk from a distance without the mother having to pump the milk into a bottle or having to carry sterilized bottles and a sterilizer.

This invention would be especially beneficial during car trips, as it allows a mother to breastfeed a baby without removing him or her from a car seat. It also helps mothers of babies who have difficulty breastfeeding because of latching problems. It conveniently eliminates the need to pump and store milk and saves time and effort that would be spent stopping to directly breastfeed a child while traveling.

