InventHelp Inventor Develops Disc Golf Bag Transporter (DLL-3399)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ft. Worth, Texas, was tired of having his expensive disc golf bag wear out. So he built himself a convenient carrier to keep the bag in good condition.

He developed a prototype for K.I.S.S. to provide a hands-free means of transporting a disc golfer's bag on the course. As such, it eliminates the need for an individual to carry the bag from hole to hole. Thus, it reduces wear and tear on the bag, extending its life. At the same time, it remains stationery on uneven terrain and is durable, practical and easy to use. Versatile for use by any player on any course, this innovative cart is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I decided to make this for myself so my disc golf bag would last longer because it was a rather expensive investment," he said. "Since it worked so well, I knew it would appeal to other disc golfers."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

