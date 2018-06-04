An inventor from Riverdale, Ga., has invented the patent-pending SHOWER CURTAIN DISPOSABLE ROLLOUTS, a disposable shower curtain liner that improves the sanitary conditions in any bathroom. "This idea came to me as a way to maintain a sanitary bathroom and shower, and I noticed there wasn't anything like it on the market," said the inventor. SHOWER CURTAIN DISPOSABLE ROLLOUTS prevents germs and bacteria from accumulating within a shower stall. It eliminates the risk of coming into contact with germs that accumulate on standard shower curtains.

This invention eliminates the hassle and time-consuming process of cleaning conventional shower curtain liners. Additionally, it eliminates the need to remove the liner from the shower curtain hooks to replace it. It ensures a clean and aesthetically-pleasing bathroom.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3066, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-disposable-shower-curtain-liners-aat-3066-300657907.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

