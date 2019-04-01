InventHelp Inventor Develops Dog-Toy Accessory (ALL-1852)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog had trouble retrieving balls because he could not get a good grip on them," said an inventor from Villa Rica, Ga. "This led me to come up with an accessory that provides an enhanced gripping surface so that a dog could more easily retrieve a ball."

She developed BALZ to make it easier for a dog to retrieve a ball. The accessory provides an enlarged gripping area for the dog's teeth. This enables a pet owner to play fetch with a dog more easily. It is adaptable for use with existing pet balls. The invention also could be a built-in feature on new balls. Furthermore, it is easy and fun to use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1852, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

