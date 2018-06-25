An inventor from Hauppauge, N.Y., has invented the patent-pending JB INSULIN SYRINGE, a modified syringe that aids patients when administering insulin. "I have been a nurse for 17 years and have recognized the need for a product that provides an accurate visualization of correct dosages of insulin," said the inventor. "My invention would help to promote safety within the diabetic population." JB INSULIN provides users with a visual indication of the amount of liquid in a syringe, helping patients and caregivers to accurately dose clear injectable medications, particularly insulin.

This invention provides an increased peace of mind and comfort for people who take insulin and other injectable medication. Additionally, it fosters independence and empowerment associated with self-management of a chronic disease like diabetes. It is easy to use and helps patients and caregivers to administer the correct dosage every time.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2593, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-dosage-indicating-insulin-syringe-lgi-2593-300670986.html

SOURCE InventHelp

