InventHelp Inventor Develops Drain Clog Dissolver (LCC-3280)

They developed POWER PLUNGER to clear clogged drains quickly and easily, saving time and effort and promoting sanitary conditions. At the same time, it does not create a mess on floors and other surfaces. Furthermore, it is built to withstand the wear and tear of repeated use. This strong tool is also easy to use, effective and reliable. In addition, it is safe, convenient and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal interest inspired the idea. "We wanted to find a relatively simple way to open stuffed drain pipes with minimal effort and without the use of heavy equipment. This machine does the trick," one of them said.

