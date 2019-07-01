InventHelp Inventor Develops Drink Accessory to Increase Safety (BTM-2613)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Pikesville, Md., wanted to create a safe and secure way to enjoy a drink at clubs, bars, sporting events and other public places, so they invented the A.D.C.

The invention provides an effective way to protect a drink at a nightclub, bar or restaurant. In doing so, it could help to prevent the tampering of drinks with drugs and other substances. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants, bars and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and is patent pending.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides added protection and peace of mind when leaving a drink unattended."

