InventHelp Inventor Develops Driveway Snow/Ice Melting System (DPH-140)

"I developed my invention mostly due to laziness. My driveway is large with a three-car garage, so shoveling it requires a great deal of time, and I'm often left with back pain. My system will do the work for me," said the inventor. The MELT MAT prevents snow and ice accumulation on residential and commercial driveways. Using this system will eliminate the time and effort normally required to manually remove snow. It will result in safe pedestrian and vehicle travel areas. In addition, it will prevent injury due to overexertion when shoveling. This system can be tailored to the specific size and shape of a given driveway. It decreases monthly water bills. Water can be used on grass, flower beds/gardens in hot summers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-driveway-snowice-melting-system-dph-140-300667331.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

