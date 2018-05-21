InventHelp Inventor Develops DRR RADIO Offers More Versatility and Convenience (CCP-1280)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of two inventors from Chicago, Ill., realized the inadequacy of radios and decided to solve that common problem. "My husband and I were listening to the radio in our car, and we heard something funny that we wished we could hear again," she said. "This gave me and the co-inventor the idea for the DRR RADIO."

This alternative radio system functions in a more versatile and convenient manner. It enhances enjoyment of songs, game commentary, talk shows, etc. Overall, it serves as an alternative to conventional radios.