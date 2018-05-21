InventHelp Inventor Develops DRR RADIO Offers More Versatility and Convenience (CCP-1280)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of two inventors from Chicago, Ill., realized the inadequacy of radios and decided to solve that common problem. "My husband and I were listening to the radio in our car, and we heard something funny that we wished we could hear again," she said. "This gave me and the co-inventor the idea for the DRR RADIO."
This alternative radio system functions in a more versatile and convenient manner. It enhances enjoyment of songs, game commentary, talk shows, etc. Overall, it serves as an alternative to conventional radios.
Featuring an easy-to-use design and producible in many design variations, the DRR RADIO is suitable for both vehicles and households.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-CCP-1280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
