She developed a prototype for PILLOW PLUG to allow travelers to listen to music or watch movies in comfort while using headphones. As such, it makes traveling by car or plane more relaxing and enjoyable and serves as both a sleep aid and an entertainment resource. At the same time, it keeps headphone cords out of the way. It is, therefore, convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, this innovative device is compact, lightweight and easy to use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While traveling, I enjoy listening to music and watching movies, but I can't always find a comfortable position when I am using headphones," she said.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-dual-purpose-travel-accessory-for-comfort-and-entertainment-nwo-178-300671022.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

