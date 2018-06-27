InventHelp Inventor Develops Dual-Temperature Bed Cover (TPA-2647)

She developed THE PERFECT BLANKET to maintain a warmer temperature on one side of a bed than on the other. As such, it keeps both people in the same bed comfortable at different temperatures. Since it allows couples to regulate their own individual sleeping temperatures, it affords both of them a good night's sleep. At the same time, it eliminates disagreements over thermostat settings. This creative bedding accessory is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it is practical, reliable and easy to use and maintain. There are no electrical components to malfunction.

The inventor's personal sleeping experience inspired the idea. "Since my husband is always cold in bed when I adjust the thermostat to my comfort level," she said, "he inspired me to design a blanket that keeps two people in bed together comfortable despite their different temperature preferences."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2647, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

