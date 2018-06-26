InventHelp Inventor Develops Early Leak Detection for Appliances (ORD-2576)

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "An appliance on the second floor began leaking, and I did not discover the leak until after some damage had been done," said an inventor from Winter Garden, Fla. "I thought that there had to be a better way to detect leaks when they start."

He developed the COLOR CHANGING OVERFLOW PAN to provide a visual cue that a leak is present. This allows leaks to be detected earlier, which offers ample time to fix the leak. It reduces the risk of extensive water damage, which gives added peace of mind. In addition, the invention is easy to use.