InventHelp Inventor Develops EASY TARP (BTM-2514)

The EASY TARP provides a simple way to identify the long and short ends of a tarp. In doing so, it offers an alternative to completely unfolding a tarp. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, households and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, the EASY TARP is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time when using a tarp."

