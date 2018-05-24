InventHelp Inventor Develops EDGE-PRO (CNC-200)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to get perfectly landscaped edges without using a trimmer," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the EDGE-PRO."
The EDGE-PRO provides an effective way to dispense weed killer along a landscape's edge. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a weed trimmer. As a result, it increases precision and accuracy and it could enhance the appearance of a landscape. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates frustrations when edging a landscape."
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
