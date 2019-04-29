InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Protector for Glass Stove Tops (DHM-490)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a way to prevent scratches and other damage on my glass stove top when using a cast iron pan," said an inventor, from Garner, N.C., "so I invented the patent pending LARRY'S COOKTOP PROTECTOR."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a glass or smooth top stove when cooking. In doing so, it helps to prevent scratches, stains and dullness caused by cast iron pots and pans. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a worry-free way to cook with cast iron pots and pans."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

