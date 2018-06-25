She developed the ROLLER X to offer an efficient way to work out at home. The equipment tones and strengthens the abdominals, glutes, thighs and calves. The invention saves the user from having to purchase an expensive gym membership. The design makes working out fun and exciting, and it also promotes a healthier lifestyle. In addition, the accessory is designed to be compact and easy to store so that it does not take up a lot of space.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-efficient-at-home-fitness-equipment-npl-192-300671041.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

