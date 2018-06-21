InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Motorcycle Service Tool (KOC-741)

He created a prototype for the patent pending LEWIS LEVER to make it easier to service the valve springs and seals on twin cam and evolution Harley-Davidson®* motorcycles. The design eliminates the need to remove the cylinder heads. It also does not require removing the engine from the chassis. This saves time and effort. The tool also reduces parts and labor. Furthermore, it is easy to use.

