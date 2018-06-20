InventHelp Inventor Develops Elbow Rest for Vehicle Use (DLL-2607)

He developed the ELBOW REST to offer a comfortable place to rest one's elbow while driving. The unit eliminates the need to rest one's elbow on the hard frame of the car door. This protects bones from wear and tear, and helps to reduce the risk of damage to the ulnar bone that protects the ulnar nerve. The accessory is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles. Additionally, the device is also usable to rest the elbow while talking on the phone. It can be adaptable to a chair or desk.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-2607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

