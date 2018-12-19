InventHelp Inventor Develops Electrical Power Conditioning and Energy Storage System (ROH-580)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to use and store electrical energy," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the NESMITH INNOVATION."

The invention offers an alternative electrical power conditioning and energy storage system. In doing so, it eliminates the need to utilize power during peak-demand hours. As a result, it could increase efficiency and it could help to lower electrical power bills as it would store power for long periods of time after a power outage. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use and it can be adapted for residential and commercial building applications.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase electrical efficiency and reduce waste for households and small businesses."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp.

SOURCE InventHelp

