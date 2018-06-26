InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Headboard (ROH-481)

She developed DIGITAL HEADBOARD to help the user relax for a better night's sleep. As such, it affords a readily accessible means of entertainment and eliminates the need for a traditional alarm clock on a night stand. What's more, it provides an easy way to charge electronic devices from the comfort of the user's bed. This attractive headboard is also easy to use and versatile for use with any style of bed. At the same time, its simple design minimizes production costs. In addition, it is convenient, effective and reasonably priced.

The inventor's personal interests led her to pursue this idea. "I was looking for an easier and more convenient way to use portable devices and to be able to listen to soothing sounds while lying in bed," she said.

