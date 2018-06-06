InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Poker Chip Tray and Calculator (HTM-4075)

He developed ELECTRONIC POKER CHIP TRAY AND CALCULATOR to safeguard against errors in calculating poker chips. It protects dealers from embarrassment and possible termination. It takes less time and effort than manual counting. This innovative unit is convenient, lightweight, affordable, easy to use and portable. In addition, it is versatile for use with any card game played using chips at home or at the casino.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While playing poker, I had noticed that the dealers wasted a lot of time counting poker chips in their trays, and I wanted to automate this process to prevent counting errors and other possible negative consequences for the dealers," he said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-4075, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

