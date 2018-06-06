InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Poker Chip Tray and Calculator (HTM-4075)

News provided by

InventHelp

11:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In casino poker rooms everywhere, the chips in the poker trays need to be kept counted. Until now, this task required the dealers to count the chips manually to ensure a certain total value in each tray. Fortunately, an inventor from Cathedral City, Calif., has created a device to simplify this process.

He developed ELECTRONIC POKER CHIP TRAY AND CALCULATOR to safeguard against errors in calculating poker chips. It protects dealers from embarrassment and possible termination. It takes less time and effort than manual counting. This innovative unit is convenient, lightweight, affordable, easy to use and portable. In addition, it is versatile for use with any card game played using chips at home or at the casino.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While playing poker, I had noticed that the dealers wasted a lot of time counting poker chips in their trays, and I wanted to automate this process to prevent counting errors and other possible negative consequences for the dealers," he said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-4075, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-electronic-poker-chip-tray-and-calculator-htm-4075-300658353.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

11:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Diaper Changing Station...

11:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tape Measure for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Poker Chip Tray and Calculator (HTM-4075)

News provided by

InventHelp

11:00 ET