She created a prototype for the WARM WINDOW to serve as an all-season window covering that minimizes energy loss through glass, doorways, vents, A/C units, etc. It features proven R5 insulation value that helps to reduce heating and cooling costs. The accessory is easy to install and does not require tools. The invention is made of lightweight, yet highly durable materials. It also can be used to block out light when needed.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SGO-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-energy-saving-material-for-glass-etc-sog-200-300658707.html

SOURCE InventHelp

