InventHelp Inventor Develops Engaging Christmas Decorations (MWK-274)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found most Christmas decorations to be a bit lackluster and boring," said an inventor from Waunakee, Wis. "This inspired me to develop a line of holiday decorations that light up in various patterns to provide a unique ornament for display."
He created a prototype for the X-PROJECT to serve as an eye-catching holiday decoration. The ornament promotes a festive holiday spirit. The decoration offers an alternative to traditional ornaments. The illuminated design features 16 random color sequences. Additionally, the invention is producible in a variety of shapes, sizes and designs for Christmas, other holiday and everyday use.
The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
