InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Adjustable Wrench (OCC-1336)

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My grandfather inspired the design of this improved adjustable wrench," said an inventor from Chino Hills, Calif. "Now you will no longer have to worry about the wrench going out of adjustment while tightening or loosening a fastener, bolt, etc."

He developed the PERMAJUST to stabilize the item being worked on. The wrench will not go out of adjustment during use. This eliminates hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort. The tool is easy to use. Additionally, it features a unique design.